Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,120,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,072,000 after acquiring an additional 520,096 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $28,601,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 17.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $221.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.52 and its 200 day moving average is $210.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.73 and a 12-month high of $226.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

