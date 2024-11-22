Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $709,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 63,452 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 14,795.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of SPBO stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

