Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 689.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 79,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,180,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,118,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

