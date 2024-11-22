Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1,634.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after buying an additional 8,038,451 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $76,412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 146.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,018 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Avantor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,154,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

