Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of VRT opened at $141.75 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

