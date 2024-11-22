Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 808,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS AESR opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

