Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 279,285 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,679,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,133,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADX opened at $22.43 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

