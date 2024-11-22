AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. AZEK has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in AZEK by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

