B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy purchased 19,500 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

