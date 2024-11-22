B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,920. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $702,135. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

