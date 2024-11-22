B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

