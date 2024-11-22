B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 39,056 CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.13% of CTS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CTS alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in CTS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Price Performance

NYSE:CTS opened at $53.47 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.58.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.