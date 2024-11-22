B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Natixis increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 44.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. This represents a 20.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. The trade was a 41.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HRL opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.58%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

