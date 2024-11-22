B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 16,032 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,679.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.5% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 21,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,763.75. This represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,707. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

