B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 67,061 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,060,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,853,000 after buying an additional 100,036 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $8,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.