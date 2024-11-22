B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.92 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 95.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,547,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,642,721. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 306.79 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

