B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.22 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $262.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.99. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

