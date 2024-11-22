B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.59 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Kenvue by 0.5% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

