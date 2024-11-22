B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 16,361 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 39.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. This represents a 57.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.53 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.