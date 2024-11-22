B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $2.36 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,470 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $4,776,635. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $168.08 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

