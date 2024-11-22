B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $529,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,184.80. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,906 shares of company stock worth $8,176,652. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $109.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.