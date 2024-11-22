B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Q2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $590,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,788,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Q2 by 1,910.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $74,931.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,822.33. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock worth $2,321,659. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

QTWO stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

