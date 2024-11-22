Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Generac were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Generac alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This represents a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.86. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Generac’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.