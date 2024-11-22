Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,123,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $840.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $454.71 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $817.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $730.42.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

