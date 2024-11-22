Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bcwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 233,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck VietnamETF stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

