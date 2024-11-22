Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $518,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 32.5 %

SNOW stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.