Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $566,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,878,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 307,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,113,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $338.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $352.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.51.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,971,695 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.