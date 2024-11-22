Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3,806.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 46.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 213.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RACE opened at $430.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.24. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $330.15 and a 12 month high of $498.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.