Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after buying an additional 443,783 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5,928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,835,000 after buying an additional 320,416 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Insulet by 206.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,927,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PODD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $279.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

