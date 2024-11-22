Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stantec were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 802.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 45.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Stantec by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.88 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

