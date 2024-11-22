Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,129 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $164,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 373,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,350,000 after purchasing an additional 49,654 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

NYSE DKS opened at $200.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average of $210.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

