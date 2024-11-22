Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 324 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 270.0% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Qiagen by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,427,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

QGEN stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

