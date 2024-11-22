Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 438 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 47,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.91. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.44 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

