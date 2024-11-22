Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 294.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 218,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 163,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

