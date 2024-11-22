Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is SouthState Corp’s 4th Largest Position

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 767.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,399 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.9% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,125,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,223,000 after buying an additional 11,822,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,374,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,962,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
