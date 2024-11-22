Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$42.13

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOY shares. TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$31.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$27.52 and a 52-week high of C$36.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total value of C$66,532.60. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. Insiders sold a total of 4,194 shares of company stock worth $131,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

