Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) PT at $247.90

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.33 and a 200-day moving average of $225.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

