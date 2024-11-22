Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Get Capri alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri

Capri Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. Capri has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $51.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Capri by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.