Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 599,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 5.8% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.63.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.91 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $172.95 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

