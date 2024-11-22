Caprock Group LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,326,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $224.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.13. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $225.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.