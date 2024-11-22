Caprock Group LLC Purchases 27,183 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

NYSE:FINV opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.93 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.