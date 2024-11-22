Caprock Group LLC Purchases 6,677 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.92%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

