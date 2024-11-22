Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,354,000 after buying an additional 1,429,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,817,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,158,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,814,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $255.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.93.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.71.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 23.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 38.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

