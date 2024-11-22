Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,309,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,120,000 after acquiring an additional 50,026 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,571 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,265,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $126.26 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $129.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.