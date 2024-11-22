Caprock Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

