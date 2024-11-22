Caprock Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $294.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
