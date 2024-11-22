Caprock Group LLC Sells 850 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,953.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $53.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

