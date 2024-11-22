CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 95.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

