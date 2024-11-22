CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $448,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $200.00 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $201.60. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,499.64, a PEG ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.69.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

