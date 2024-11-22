CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,598 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,509,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,776,000 after buying an additional 240,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,453,000 after buying an additional 342,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,260,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,339,000 after acquiring an additional 168,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 624,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $64,320.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,684.23. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $124,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,999.63. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,109 shares of company stock worth $2,191,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

